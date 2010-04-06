Association of Realtors Sponsors Benefit for Hugs for Cubs

Even nongolfers are sure to get into the swing of May 14's fundraiser at Glen Annie Golf Club

Do you love to golf? Yes? Great! Not a golfer? No worries. The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ May 14 fundraiser for Hugs for Cubs has something for everyone — catered dinner, drinks, raffle, an auction and a gorgeous location at the Glen Annie Golf Club in the foothills of Goleta.

Formerly an annual fundraiser sponsored by Escalera Pest Control, this year’s event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Events Committee. The committee, chaired this year by Realtor Stan Tabler, has a long history of fundraising in Santa Barbara. Its members include Realtors, lenders, title/escrow representatives and others in the industry in South Santa Barbara County.

For many years, the committee has sponsored a Casino Night, but decided this year to switch it up and join with Escalera Pest Control to continue Escalera’s annual golf fundraising event that Escalera started more than 25 years ago.

Hugs for Cubs was created in 1995 through the inspiration of Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team pitcher Eric Pintard, a cancer victim himself.

Since 1995, the players, coaches and staff of the two-time national champion Foresters have worked with children and families year-round. Each summer, the players host the kids at surf camps, take them to Angels games, go bowling and visit hospitals in California.

After a summer in the sunshine, the players go home with increased skills, some T-shirts and a trophy or two — plus the memory of having been touched by the children they meet through Hugs for Cubs. The skills may fade, the trophies could rust, but the memories and the lives they touch will live forever.

Registration for the golf tournament will start at 10:30 a.m., the putting contest and open driving range events will be at 11 a.m., and the shot gun contest will at 12:30 p.m. Bill Connell of Surf Dog will serve hot dogs and beer throughout the day.

The entry is $175 per player and includes green fees, cart, driving range, goody bag and dinner catered by the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Annie. To enjoy only the dinner, drinks and auction, the cost is $25.

The tournament will be played in a “shamble” format, and there are various team sponsorship opportunities available. For more information or to make reservations, contact Ali Barker at the SBAOR at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.8604.

— Kathleen Barnato is a Realtor with Prudential CA Realty. She can be reached at 805.570.3366.