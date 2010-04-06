Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Association of Realtors Sponsors Benefit for Hugs for Cubs

Even nongolfers are sure to get into the swing of May 14's fundraiser at Glen Annie Golf Club

By Kathleen Barnato | April 6, 2010 | 12:50 a.m.

Do you love to golf? Yes? Great! Not a golfer? No worries. The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ May 14 fundraiser for Hugs for Cubs has something for everyone — catered dinner, drinks, raffle, an auction and a gorgeous location at the Glen Annie Golf Club in the foothills of Goleta.

Formerly an annual fundraiser sponsored by Escalera Pest Control, this year’s event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors Events Committee. The committee, chaired this year by Realtor Stan Tabler, has a long history of fundraising in Santa Barbara. Its members include Realtors, lenders, title/escrow representatives and others in the industry in South Santa Barbara County.

For many years, the committee has sponsored a Casino Night, but decided this year to switch it up and join with Escalera Pest Control to continue Escalera’s annual golf fundraising event that Escalera started more than 25 years ago.

Hugs for Cubs was created in 1995 through the inspiration of Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team pitcher Eric Pintard, a cancer victim himself.

Since 1995, the players, coaches and staff of the two-time national champion Foresters have worked with children and families year-round. Each summer, the players host the kids at surf camps, take them to Angels games, go bowling and visit hospitals in California.

After a summer in the sunshine, the players go home with increased skills, some T-shirts and a trophy or two — plus the memory of having been touched by the children they meet through Hugs for Cubs. The skills may fade, the trophies could rust, but the memories and the lives they touch will live forever.

Registration for the golf tournament will start at 10:30 a.m., the putting contest and open driving range events will be at 11 a.m., and the shot gun contest will at 12:30 p.m. Bill Connell of Surf Dog will serve hot dogs and beer throughout the day.

The entry is $175 per player and includes green fees, cart, driving range, goody bag and dinner catered by the Frog Bar & Grill at Glen Annie. To enjoy only the dinner, drinks and auction, the cost is $25.

The tournament will be played in a “shamble” format, and there are various team sponsorship opportunities available. For more information or to make reservations, contact Ali Barker at the SBAOR at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.884.8604.

— Kathleen Barnato is a Realtor with Prudential CA Realty. She can be reached at 805.570.3366.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 