Drop Off E-Waste at Free Collection Events

The city of Santa Barbara will accept items Friday and Saturday in the Sears parking lot off State Street

The city of Santa Barbara is sponsoring electronic-waste collection events from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Sears parking lot, 3845 State St. in Santa Barbara, in celebration of Earth Day.

This event is free to residents and businesses.

Accepted items include all business and consumer electronic devices such as TVs, computer monitors, computers (CPUs), laptops, keyboards, mice, cables and cords, printers, fax and copy machines, hard drives (to be destroyed and recycled according to FACTA standards), stereos, DVD & VCR players, telephones, cell phones, radios, microwaves and more.

It cannot accept DVDs, CDs, tape cassettes, batteries (of any kind), fluorescent bulbs, toner cartridges or large appliances.

For more information, call the Environmental Services Division at 805.564.5631.