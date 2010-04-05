Federal Census Forms Are Due Friday

After that date, census workers will go door to door to complete the count

If you haven’t already completed and returned your 2010 census form, you have until Friday to get it in.

After that date, census workers will be going door to door to complete the count of households that didn’t return their forms.

Census forms for 2010 include 10 questions and should take about 10 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential and can’t be shared with any other governmental agencies.

By filling out and returning your census form on time, you can help reduce the cost by reducing the number of households census workers will have to visit. Also, because census data affect how more than $400 billion per year in federal funding is distributed to local governments, your response will help frame the future of the country for the next 10 years.

Click here for more information.