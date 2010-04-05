Fidelity National Title Relocates Offices to State Street

Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, Bosse Commercial Properties , and Hans Miller of Orion Realty and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commerical Group represented Fidelity National Title.

Fidelity National Title has leased 5,244 square feet of space on the first floor of the office building at 3700 State St.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >