Fidelity National Title Relocates Offices to State Street
The company leases 5,244 square feet of space at 3700 State St.
By Ted Hoagland | April 5, 2010 | 7:17 p.m.
Fidelity National Title has leased 5,244 square feet of space on the first floor of the office building at 3700 State St.
The company is relocating from its offices at 4050 Calle Real.
Francois DeJohn and Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, Bosse Commercial Properties, and Hans Miller of Orion Realty and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commerical Group represented Fidelity National Title.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
