Library Board Seeks Public Input on Service Changes

A special meeting is planned for April 13 to discuss the effects of budget reductions

The Board of Library Trustees for the Santa Barbara Public Library has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. April 13 in the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The public is encouraged to attend and learn about recent and proposed changes in library services because of budget constraints. The board is particularly interested in gathering feedback from the public about the services they value and that they would like to see preserved during difficult economic times.

Linda Demmers, a library consultant who is working with staff to plan a reorganization of the Central Library services, will present results of a recent library user survey.

A presentation by library Director Irene Macias will describe recent trends in the usage of the two city libraries — the Central Library on Anapamu Street and the Eastside branch on Montecito Street. She will also discuss recent changes in service levels, the impacts of increased demands for services and materials, and some possible strategies for coping with anticipated budget reductions.

— Gloria George is an executive assistant for Santa Barbara Public Library System administration.