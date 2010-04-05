Paychex Inc. Opens First Santa Barbara County Location
The national payroll service company leases space at 222 E. Carrillo St.
By Ted Hoagland | April 5, 2010 | 8:06 p.m.
Paychex Inc., a payroll service company with more than 100 locations across the United States, has leased 2,618 square feet at 222 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara for its first Santa Barbara County location.
Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented Paychex, and Mark Mattingly of Pacifica and Greg Bartholomew of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, the Towbes Group.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
