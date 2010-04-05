Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Sierra Club Announces Support of Tim Allison for Congress

The organization cites his commitment to environmental issues

By Linda Gassaway | April 5, 2010 | 8:17 p.m.

The national Sierra Club and the Los Padres Sierra Club have endorsed Tim Allison in his candidacy for the 24th Congressional District seat.

The support from the nation’s oldest environmental organization is one of a number of key endorsements made to back Allison’s bid to unseat Rep. Elton Gallegly in November.

“The Sierra Club national political team and Los Padres chapter are pleased to extend our support for your campaign in appreciation of your demonstrated commitment to protecting America’s environment,” wrote Carl Pope, executive director of the Sierra Club, and Ken Brame, chairman of the Sierra Club political team.

“If Tim is elected in the June 8 primary and the Nov. 2 election, it would transform the district from an ‘environmental zero’ to ‘environmental hero,’” said Mike Stubblefield, chairman of the Los Padres Steering Committee, who noted that Allison’s campaign has made green jobs and a green economy a top priority.

“Every investment we make into clean energy technology and green jobs positively impacts the economy and Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” Allison said. “Our district has the ability to be a leader in alternative energy, especially with solar and wind technology. By creating jobs that create, run and support a clean-energy economy, we can fight global warming and move towards energy independence.”

Allison’s record of leadership in environmental issues includes serving as statewide elected chairman of the Environmental Caucus of the California Democratic Party and recently as chairman of the Santa Barbara County League of Conservation Voters. He served on the endorsements committee of the Sierra Club Santa Barbara Group and ran an environmental nonprofit organization for four years. He also managed a successful ballot measure that dedicates more than $2 million a year to clean up ocean and creek pollution.

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 