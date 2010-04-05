Sierra Club Announces Support of Tim Allison for Congress

The national Sierra Club and the Los Padres Sierra Club have endorsed Tim Allison in his candidacy for the 24th Congressional District seat.

The support from the nation’s oldest environmental organization is one of a number of key endorsements made to back Allison’s bid to unseat Rep. Elton Gallegly in November.

“The Sierra Club national political team and Los Padres chapter are pleased to extend our support for your campaign in appreciation of your demonstrated commitment to protecting America’s environment,” wrote Carl Pope, executive director of the Sierra Club, and Ken Brame, chairman of the Sierra Club political team.

“If Tim is elected in the June 8 primary and the Nov. 2 election, it would transform the district from an ‘environmental zero’ to ‘environmental hero,’” said Mike Stubblefield, chairman of the Los Padres Steering Committee, who noted that Allison’s campaign has made green jobs and a green economy a top priority.

“Every investment we make into clean energy technology and green jobs positively impacts the economy and Santa Barbara and Ventura counties,” Allison said. “Our district has the ability to be a leader in alternative energy, especially with solar and wind technology. By creating jobs that create, run and support a clean-energy economy, we can fight global warming and move towards energy independence.”

Allison’s record of leadership in environmental issues includes serving as statewide elected chairman of the Environmental Caucus of the California Democratic Party and recently as chairman of the Santa Barbara County League of Conservation Voters. He served on the endorsements committee of the Sierra Club Santa Barbara Group and ran an environmental nonprofit organization for four years. He also managed a successful ballot measure that dedicates more than $2 million a year to clean up ocean and creek pollution.

