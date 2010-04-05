Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Singer/Songwriter Jack Johnson Coming to Santa Barbara

Tickets will go on sale Saturday for two October concerts at the Bowl

By Anna Zamir | April 5, 2010 | 2:51 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts will present Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter Jack Johnson at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, with special guests G. Love & Special Sauce and Zee Avi, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, with special guests ALO and Avi.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Johnson will release his new album, titled To the Sea, on June 1 on his own label, Brushfire Records. The first single from the album, “You And Your Heart,” will be released to radio in early April.

To the Sea, Johnson’s fifth studio release, was co-produced by Johnson, his bandmates bassist Merlo Podlewski, keyboardist Zach Gill and drummer Adam Topol, and Johnson’s longtime engineer, Robert Carranza. It was recorded at Johnson’s two solar-powered studios: The Mango Tree in Hawaii and the Solar Powered Plastic Plant in Los Angeles.

Johnson has sold more than 18 million albums worldwide, and more than 9 million in the United States alone. His last album, Sleep Through the Static, debuted at No. 1 and remained there for three weeks.

His tour will collaborate with more than 150 hand-chosen community groups around the world as part of Johnson’s “All At Once Community” campaign. This year’s campaign will focus on supporting nonprofit groups and engaging fans in the realms of plastic waste reduction and sustainable local food systems. As in 2008, Johnson will donate 100 percent of his tour profits to charity. Click here for more information.

Tickets to the October concerts are $39.50 to $59.50, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticket Master outlets, including The Arlington Theatre and the box office at the Santa Barbara Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. Click here to order online, or call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone.

— Anna Zamir is a publicist for Nederlander Concerts.

 
