Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Goes Glam with ‘Saks & The City’ Fundraiser

Enjoy an evening of fashion, food and fun at the April 28 benefit at Saks Fifth Avenue

By Montgomery Miller | April 5, 2010 | 2:07 p.m.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to providing support for families with children suffering from cancer on the Central Coast, will present its third annual “Saks & The City” fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. April 28.

The event, at Saks Fifth Avenue, 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara, offers a special night for ladies to get out and be spoiled with food from local restaurants, cocktails, makeovers, massages and sneak peeks at the latest fashion previews while trying on the latest must-haves from such designers as Etro, Diane von Furstenberg, Max Mara, Piazza Sempione, Theory and more.

There will also be a live auction and party books featuring one-of-a-kind trips and services.

Experts in many fields — including cooking, surfing, dance parties, makeovers, personal training/physical fitness, spa treatments, boating excursions and more — will be on hand to offer their talents.

All of the proceeds will benefit local families in need of services from the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. In 2009, “Saks & The City” raised more than $60,000.

The event is expected to sell out. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased by clicking here or calling 805.563.4723.

“Our goal with this event, in addition to raising much-needed funds, is to build community awareness about the organization during a fun and exciting evening,” foundation Executive Director Marni Rozet said. “TBCF is truly a grass-roots, locally funded organization, and we are proud to be involved with such an amazing group of people.”

Click here for more information, including a complete list of participating restaurants, vendors and fashions.

— Montgomery Miller represents the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

