Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser a Benefit for Special Olympics
Law enforcement personnel will serve patrons at Petrini's on Tuesday
By David Whitham | April 5, 2010 | 2:01 p.m.
The Santa Barbara Police Department and the county Probation Department will host a Tip-a-Cop fundraiser benefiting local Special Olympics programs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant, 14 W. Calle Laureles in Santa Barbara.
Local officers and law enforcement employees will be serving as waiters and waitresses for the cause.
— David Whitham is a lieutenant for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
