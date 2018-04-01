Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Cachuma Lake Nature Center’s Trout Derby Returns This Weekend

Cash and merchandise will be awarded to anglers of all ages

By Julie McDonald for the Trout Derby | April 5, 2011 | 1:00 p.m.

Anglers of all ages are encouraged to enter the Cachuma Lake Nature Center’s 16th Annual Trout Derby this Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.

The cost is $40 for adults and youths, and $10 for children age 10 or younger. Registration forms are available at Cachuma Lake Park entry gate, store, marina, Nature Center and some local businesses.

Cash prizes totaling $5,000 plus thousands of dollars worth of merchandise prizes will be awarded in many categories and to anglers of all ages. Certain prizes are designated for children and for teens.

All anglers 16 years or older must have a fishing license, which may be purchased at the marina. Free arts and crafts activities will be offered to children Saturday afternoon of derby weekend at the Nature Center.

Individual campsites are available on a first come, first served basis, but group areas that accommodate up to dozens of rigs are available to reserve. Call 805.686.5050 for group area reservations.

The Trout Derby is the major fundraiser for Cachuma Lake Nature Center Inc., a nonprofit organization that operates the Nature Center.

Trout Derby Sponsors

» Gold (Rainbow Trout), $5,000: Charles Alva

» Silver (Osprey), $2,500: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

» Royal Coachmen, $1,000: Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara and Wilson Printing

» Derby Sponsor, $500: Alliant Media Group Inc., Community West Bank, MarBorg Industries, Roger Millikan, and Jerry and Sandi Witcher.

The event is possible only with the cooperation of the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and the support of volunteers and donors

The Cachuma Lake Nature Center is located within Cachuma Recreational Area in a picturesque old ranch house. Developed and operated by a corps of committed volunteers, it offers exhibits on the local valley and mountain environment for all ages, emphasizing hands-on exhibits for children of all ages.

Nature Center and Gift Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free, but there is an $8 county park admission fee per vehicle.

— Julie McDonald represents the Cachuma Lake Nature Center.

 
