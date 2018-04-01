Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:46 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: It’s ‘All for One, One for All’ for UCSB Ensemble for Contemporary Music

Jeremy Haladyna will do it all in Wednesday's concert, part of the Primavera Festival

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | April 5, 2011 | 3:37 p.m.

For the next concert by UCSB’s Ensemble for Contemporary Music, Jeremy Haladyna will be in somewhat the same position as the filmmaker who produces, writes, co-stars and directs all in one.

First, since this concert will take place as a part of the Primavera Festival, Haladyna, a co-director of the festival (with Leslie Hogan), will appear in loco producer. Next, as leader of ECM, he will plan and direct the action. Then, too, a new work by Haladyna will be premiered at the concert, and he will be the performer.

The irony here is that one can scarcely imagine a less totalitarian personality, or a less egomaniacal artist, than Haladyna. If he’s doing all these necessary things at once, it is very likely he got stuck with them and, being a good sport, dedicated himself to doing it all as best he could.

I am reminded of the time Charlton Heston came on the Steve Allen show to pass the job of “Mayor of Hollywood” — a position of endless public relations events and no power — to Allen; in short, to pass the baton. “How long were you mayor?” Allen asked. “I was mayor for four years,” Heston said. “It took you that long to find me then?” Allen asked.

As Haladyna would be the first to tell you, however, the only really important thing is the music.

The ECM concert, in any case, is called “All for One, One for All” and will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

The title signals the format of the program, which opens with the entire ensemble on stage — they call it a “reunion” — which then separates into its component, or composer, parts, each of whom will then perform a recent or brand-new work — solo. These will include Jennifer Higdon’s rapid.fire by flautist Katherine Stuwe; pianist Kacey Link playing Salute for the Earl of Seaforth by Santa Barbara’s Stephen Wilcox; Leslie Hogan’s Organizing Principles established by cellist Virginia Kron; La Llorona, for amplified piano and efx, in its premiere performance, Haladyna at the keyboard; another premiere, Material (version for saxophone and electronics), introduced by its composer, Joel Hunt; and composer Joann Cho giving the first performance of one of her new works.

Tickets to the ECM concert are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, and will be available at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

