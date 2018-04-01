Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to Host Garden Party

Sunday's event will mark '100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in California'

By League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara | April 5, 2011 | 12:54 p.m.

The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara will hold its annual Garden Party from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, April 10, at the QAD headquarters, 211 Ortega Hill Road in Summerland.

The league will honor member Joanie Jones for her dedication in the areas of membership and volunteer coordination.

This year’s Garden Party will also celebrate “100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in California” with special guest Trudy Jarratt, first vice president of the League of Women Voters of California.

California was the sixth state to pass women’s suffrage — nine years before the 19th Amendment gave all American women the right to vote. The vote was won mostly in small rural areas, which included Santa Barbara County in those days. Women suffragists barnstormed through California rural areas in automobiles that attracted local men who rarely saw one. They would then talk about giving women the vote!

The cost to attend the Garden Party is $25. To join the celebration, call 805.962.7961 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Tickets will be held at the door, and payment may be made there.

 
