Sue Chadwick Appointed SBB&T’s Regional Community Relations Executive

The longtime local resident will serve clients in Ventura County

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | April 5, 2011 | 7:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust announced Tuesday that senior vice president Sue Chadwick has been appointed regional community relations executive serving clients in Ventura County.

Chadwick joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1993 and was selected to launch the bank’s presence in Ventura County in 1995. She has subsequently been widely recognized for her successful cultivation of that market and her deep involvement in community activities throughout the county.

Chadwick is a 1994 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School affiliated with the University of Washington in Seattle.

As a longtime resident of Ventura County, Chadwick’s commitment to local civic and charitable organizations in the county continues to distinguish her among the community’s most dedicated residents. She has received the Ventura County Leadership Academy’s first Distinguished Community Leader Award. She has received the “Carl F. Lowthrop Golden Eagle Award” from the Ventura County Economic Development Association; the Woman of Distinction Award from the Girl Scouts of Tres Condados; the Women Helping Women Award from Soroptimist International of Oxnard; the Woman of Achievement Award from the Buena Center Business and Professional Woman’s Organization; 2006 Oxnard Woman of the Year; Top 50 Women in Business; 2007 Clara Barton Spirit of Community Volunteer of the Year Award; and 2007 Woman of the Year for California State Senate District 19.

Chadwick serves on the community and foundation boards of St. John’s Regional Medical Center, the California Lutheran University CERF Board, the KCLU Advisory Board, the Ventura County Economic Development Association, the Carnegie Art Museum, the Ventura County Fair Foundation, the Ventura County Farm Bureau Foundation, the Economic Development Corporation of Oxnard and the Board of Counselors for the California Lutheran University School of Business. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Oxnard.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

