Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tentative Trial Date Set for Suspect in Simpson Slaying

Barring further continuances, Adrian Robles will stand trial for murder starting July 19

By John Conroy, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | April 6, 2011 | 12:40 a.m.

Court proceedings in the Robert Simpson slaying resumed briefly Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Defense Attorney Steve Balash and Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer appeared before Judge Brian Hill to set a trial date for 20-year-old Adrian Robles, facing murder charges in the April 15, 2010, stabbing of Simpson, a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident, at Arroyo Burro Beach.

The trial has been tentatively scheduled to begin July 19. Dozer said the date will stand barring any further continuances at the next proceeding on May 10.

Simpson died of a stab wound to the neck during an altercation near the grassy picnic area at the beach off Cliff Drive. Witnesses said Simpson was attempting to break up a fight when a young man ran up behind him and slit his throat.

Dozer spoke with Simpson family members after Tuesday’s court proceedings. He said he expects the jury selection process to begin on or about July 20, and the trial to proceed for about three weeks.

The Simpson family said they would like to see the matter move along more quickly, given that it has been about a year since the attack.

— John Conroy is a contributing photographer and writer for Noozhawk. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 