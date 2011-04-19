WillBridge Still in Need of Volunteers for Thursday’s Homeless Foot Washing

Donations of new shoes and socks will also help

WillBridge of Santa Barbara is still in need of volunteers for its Fourth Annual InterFaith Santa Barbara Homeless Foot Washing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday at Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Donations of new shoes and socks (adult sizes) are needed, and donations can be brought to 904 W. Mission St. in Santa Barbara. Or, each contribution $25 will buy a pair of new sneakers and two pairs of socks.

For more information about how to help, call 805.564.1911, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Each year the event is held on Holy/Maundy Thursday, coinciding with traditional foot washings held throughout the world. Foot washing shows homeless people that they too are blessed — knowing they are not invisible, but loved. In 2010, the event served 280 homeless people.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a continental breakfast, continuing with a foot washing (optional). Each guest will receive new shoes (boots or sandals), two pairs of socks, a sack lunch and a personal care package.

There will be the opportunity for the guests to connect with local service providers, including social workers, drug/alcohol counselors, housing specialists and mental health outreach workers, plus other medical staff who are available to meet with individuals who need and want assistance.

— Gloria Regan is an administrative assistant for WillBridge of Santa Barbara.