Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Williams Seeks to Require Voter Approval for Cities to Withdraw from County Library System

A public meeting on Assembly Bill 438 is scheduled for Friday in Solvang

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 6, 2011 | 12:30 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams has authored legislation that would require voter approval for local jurisdictions to turn over operation of libraries to private companies.

There is a “growing effort” to have for-profit companies operate library systems within California, according to a fact sheet released by Williams’ office, and the bill would require voter approval at a regularly scheduled election before changing from a public, county library system to a private contractor.

As of now, city councils, boards of trustees or other legislative bodies of a city or library district can notify county officials if they want to withdraw from a county free library system.

Assembly Bill 438 would require the legislative board to post a public notice and submit the question for voter approval. If approved, it can then notify county officials of its intent.

Williams was a city councilman for Santa Barbara before his election to the state Assembly, and will hold a public meeting on AB 438 at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive.

The Coastal Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy and Ventura Reader’s Book Group are co-sponsors of the bill, and its supporters include several other local organizations. Opposition groups include the League of California Cities and Library Systems & Services LLC, a private library service provider.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 