Anacapa Theater Students Bringing ‘Carnival!’ to the Stage

Tickets available for May 11-12 revival of Tony Award-winning musical

Anacapa School’s performing arts department will present a musical stage performance of Carnival! at 7:30 p.m. May 11-12 at Center Stage Theater in the Paseo Nuevo shopping center in downtown Santa Barbara.

Anacapa students have been hard at work this semester perfecting their carnival acts, which include a magician, unicyclists, hula-hooper, sword swallower, snake charmer and palm reader, among others.

“I have been riding a unicycle for a couple years now,” ninth-grade performer Sam Robertson said. “So, I am really looking forward to riding it across the stage for the audience!”

Based on the 1953 film Lili, Carnival! tells the story of a young girl who joins a rundown traveling carnival called Grand Imperial Cirque du Paris. With music and lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Michael Stewart, Carnival! won two Broadway Tony Awards for best actress and best scenic designer.

Anacapa’s performance will be 2½ hours with an intermission.

Advance tickets for the two performances are available online by clicking here or by calling Center Stage Theater at 805.963.0408.