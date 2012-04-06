Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:26 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Argument Leads to Arrests on Narcotics, Car-Theft Charges

Oxnard woman faces multiple counts after incident at Santa Ynez Valley motel

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 6, 2012 | 12:54 a.m.

Two women who got into a verbal altercation at a Santa Ynez Valley motel have been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and narcotics violations, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday.

Misty Michelle Lopez, 32, of Oxnard is facing multiple charges, including driving a vehicle without consent, giving false identification to a police officer, driving without a valid license, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Also arrested was Cynthia Rose Rademacher, 20, of Lompoc, who was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the Sanja Cota Motor Lodge on Highway 246 after a witness reported that two women had been arguing. When they arrived, Lopez had left, but Rademacher remained and told deputies that Lopez driven her to the valley from Lompoc.

Lopez allegedly had driven from Lompoc in a car that had been reported stolen in Ventura County, and had removed the plates from the vehicle and swapped them with those from another vehicle in Lompoc.

The pair then drove to the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, where they stayed for several hours before their argument at the motel, Sugars said.

Chumash Casino security helped law enforcement locate Lopez, who had returned to the casino. She was arrested and booked into county jail with $20,000 bail, and she remained in custody Thursday. Rademacher was booked, but was cited and released on Wednesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

