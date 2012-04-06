Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Put Up Fight But Fall to Dons

The windy conditions prevailed at Dos Pueblos High School on Thursday in the Chargers’ Channel League contest vs. Santa Barbara High School.

The Dons’ (6-0, 3-0) 15-3 win doesn’t indicate how long or how well the Chargers (5-2, 1-1) fought. The team stayed focused and pumped throughout the three-hour match.

In addition to sets won by Patrick Corpuz, Sean Handley and the doubles tandem of Joshua Wang/Mason Casady, the Chargers managed to have quite a few close sets of 4-6, 5-7 or 6-7. Those sets could have gone either way.

Handley at No. 3 singles and Wang/Casady at No. 3 doubles won the most games at 14, and had the tightest sets versus their opponents.

We appreciated the sportsmanship, camaraderie and crowd support from both teams. Next up for the Chargers is a road trip to Buena on Tuesday. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 1-2

Sam Boulanger 0-3

Sean Handley 1-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 0-3

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 0-2

Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 1-2

Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Santa Barbara Singles

Nico Pollero 3-0

Graham Maassen 3-0

Jordan Rodnick 0-2

Ryan Chung 1-0

Santa Barbara Doubles

Morgan Hale/Jack Damen 3-0

Mitchell Kuhn/Logan Liddell 3-0

Avery Chernin/Austin Trevillian 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.