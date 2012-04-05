Corporate Branding Expert Stanley Moss to Speak at UCSB

He will serve as the featured speaker at the CCS Literature Symposium on April 18

Stanley Moss, an alumnus of UC Santa Barbara’s College of Creative Studies and an expert in corporate branding, will be the featured speaker at the CCS Literature Symposium on April 18.

Moss, a 1972 graduate of CCS with a degree in literature, will speak at 4 p.m. in the campus’ Old Little Theatre. The event is free and open to the public.

Moss, who describes himself as a brand philosopher, writer and artist, was based in New York City for 25 years, where he created brand solutions for clients such as Citibank, Coca-Cola, the French American Chamber of Commerce, Drexel Burnham Lambert, UC Berkeley, Intel, The New York Times and the American Hotel & Motel Association. He is the founder of Diganzi, a brand consultancy.

In February 2006, Moss was named chief executive officer of The Medinge Group, a Stockholm-based think tank on international branding. He also worked as an artist, exhibiting landscapes in the U.S. State Department Art in Embassies program. He had a long association with the New York art journal BOMB as director and designer.

His “New Wave Cookbook” is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. He serves as brand ambassador for Gottschalk+Ash of Zürich, Switzerland, and as travel editor for Lucire, a New Zealand fashion magazine. He also serves on the board of the Rocket Mavericks Foundation and on the advisory board of Proton Business Schools of Indore and Ahmedabad, India.

Much of Moss’s work today focuses on brand theory and consulting. His novel, Runtime, set in a fictional software company in New Delhi, will be published this spring by Prakash Books.

For his CCS Literature Symposium presentation, Moss will read a chapter titled “The Brand as Jihad” from an earlier novel, The Book of Deals. His speech will be followed by a brief presentation on branding and a question-and-answer session.