Calvary Chapel to Hold Easter Service at Sunken Garden

On Sunday, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., will once again be filled with the sights and sounds of thousands of worshipers celebrating the most important day on the Christian calendar.

For the 15th consecutive year, Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara will host one of Santa Barbara’s largest Easter services, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The service regularly sees attendance of up to 5,000 adults and children from across the South Coast. Concurrent with the adult service, Santa Barbara Street is blocked off and becomes a Kids’ Zone, where hundreds of children will learn about the Easter story and have fun with games and crafts. As always, the event is free and open to the community.

“We’re happy that Easter at the Sunken Garden has become a Santa Barbara tradition,” Senior Pastor David Guzik said. “For several thousand people, it is an exciting, uplifting part of their Easter Sunday. Everything about that morning speaks of the unstoppable love and power of God, as seen in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The beauty of the Sunken Garden venue just adds to the experience.”

The theme for this year’s Easter Service is “Risen: The Grave Could Not Hold Him.” It will celebrate Jesus rising from the dead three days after His death on the cross. Just as Jesus rose from death, so we know that every believer in Jesus will also be risen from the dead to eternal life in heaven.

— Jonathan Ludwick is the controller for Calvary Chapel of Santa Barbara.