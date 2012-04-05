Chamber IPR Going On Site at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Take a tour and hear updates on the progress of construction and the fundraising campaign

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon will be on site this month at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 S. Patterson Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. next Wednesday, April 11.

This month’s IPR will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual to provide adequate time for tours.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation kicked off its community fundraising campaign in support of rebuilding Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with an announcement this month of a $1 million challenge grant from the Wood Claeyssens Foundation.

The new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be a 152,000-square-foot, state-of the-art acute care community hospital and will offer medical excellence close to home for generations to come.

Officials and supporters broke ground at the new hospital in March 2010, and the building is expected to be complete late in 2014.

Come hear an update on the progress of the hospital construction and fundraising campaign and get a tour of what is soon to be the new facilities.

Please choose your lunch selection during registration:

» Cobb Salad: Bibb lettuce topped with diced tomato, chopped egg, minced bacon, feta or blue cheese crumbles and sliced chicken breast, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

» Niçoise Salad: Spring mix greens topped with steamed green bean, red potato, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, Niçoise olive and shaved red onion, topped with seared ahi tuna, served with red wine vinaigrette.

Tours will be given at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you would like to take a tour, please write in 1 or 11:30 in the title section during registration. Click here to register online. The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Attendees must RSVP for this event. Attendees are asked to park in the public parking lot across from the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information, contact Cortney Hebert at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x4.