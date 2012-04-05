Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:39 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chamber IPR Going On Site at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Take a tour and hear updates on the progress of construction and the fundraising campaign

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 5, 2012 | 7:13 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Issue and Policy Roundtable luncheon will be on site this month at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, 351 S. Patterson Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. next Wednesday, April 11.

This month’s IPR will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual to provide adequate time for tours.

The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation kicked off its community fundraising campaign in support of rebuilding Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with an announcement this month of a $1 million challenge grant from the Wood Claeyssens Foundation.

The new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital will be a 152,000-square-foot, state-of the-art acute care community hospital and will offer medical excellence close to home for generations to come.

Officials and supporters broke ground at the new hospital in March 2010, and the building is expected to be complete late in 2014.

Come hear an update on the progress of the hospital construction and fundraising campaign and get a tour of what is soon to be the new facilities.

Please choose your lunch selection during registration:

» Cobb Salad: Bibb lettuce topped with diced tomato, chopped egg, minced bacon, feta or blue cheese crumbles and sliced chicken breast, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

» Niçoise Salad: Spring mix greens topped with steamed green bean, red potato, diced tomato, hard-boiled egg, Niçoise olive and shaved red onion, topped with seared ahi tuna, served with red wine vinaigrette.

Tours will be given at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you would like to take a tour, please write in 1 or 11:30 in the title section during registration. Click here to register online. The cost is $25, which includes lunch.

Attendees must RSVP for this event. Attendees are asked to park in the public parking lot across from the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information, contact Cortney Hebert at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.967.2500 x4.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 