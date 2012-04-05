Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Hears Closing Arguments in Doctor’s Antitrust Case

Dr. Alan Moelleken claims Cottage Health System and other surgeons conspired to keep him off an on-call list

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 5, 2012 | 12:48 a.m.

After six weeks of testimony, attorneys made closing statements this week in the antitrust civil case brought against Cottage Health System and Neurosurgical Associates of Santa Barbara by spinal surgeon Dr. Alan Moelleken.

Moelleken alleges that Cottage and the three doctors who formed Neurosurgical Associates conspired to keep him off an on-call list for emergency room and trauma center patients, therefore stifling competition and causing him about $5 million in damages over a period of several years.

He has been “consistently, repetitively denied” access, he testified in March, accusing Cottage Health System of “using its leverage as the only hospital in town to do what is not right.”

His attorney, David Kesselman of antitrust firm Blecher & Collins, has argued that the neurosurgeons on Cottage’s on-call list — Drs. Thomas Jones, Scott Conner and Richard Chung — threatened to pull their own services if the list included an orthopedic surgeon such as Dr. Moelleken, thereby influencing the hospital’s decision.

Defense attorneys Jeffery LeVee and Barry Cappello represent Cottage and the three doctors, respectively, and told a different story Wednesday.

There is no conspiracy, LeVee argued, because all testimony denied there was an influence from the hospital’s administration or neurosurgeons on the Medical Executive Committee task force that created the application process for the on-call list.

Doctors testified that there was no concern that Jones would withhold services from the trauma center or emergency department if Moelleken was included on a spine call list, LeVee added.

In cross-examining Moelleken in March, LeVee and Cappello made a point of detailing how well the surgeon is doing financially. Moelleken owns OSF Medical Group of California, which includes six patient-care centers in California, including the local Spine & Orthopedics Center and Santa Barbara Family Practice.

He also owns the Carrillo Surgery Center at 401 E. Carrillo St., an ambulatory surgery center with two operating rooms, and has 100 employees between the two entities.

He testified that his personal taxable income is about $1.3 million per year.

Moelleken doesn’t have access to emergency room or trauma center patients, but LeVee argues that it’s a small piece of the total market for spinal surgical patients.

The jury is set to begin deliberations this week.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 