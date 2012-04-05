Habitat for Humanity Looking for Qualified Homeowners for Eastside Project

Informational meetings will be held this month for families interested in applying for units on East Canon Perdido

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is looking for qualified homeowners for 12 homes on Santa Barbara’s Eastside and will hold informational meetings this month for those interested in applying.

Twelve affordable condominiums will be built at 822 and 824 E. Canon Perdido. Each will have a one-car garage.

The project received final approval from the city of Santa Barbara in March, and construction is expected to start this fall.

Habitat for Humanity will hold six informational meetings this month for those interested in the homes. Families from Goleta to Carpinteria are encouraged to apply.

Applications for the homes are available only at the meetings, where Habitat staff will go over basics of the program, selection criteria and answer questions.

Last year, four families were placed in homes on Santa Barbara’s Westside, on San Pascual Street. But the Canon Perdido project is the group’s largest building project to date in Santa Barbara.

Two three-bedroom homes and eight two-bedroom homes will be available. Two one-bedroom homes will also be available, with one that will be completely accessible to the disabled.

People who qualify must currently live in substandard housing, be legal residents of the United States, and have lived and worked in Southern Santa Barbara County.

There are also income requirements. A one-person family total income must be between $21,280 and $42,500, a two-person family between $24,320 and $48,600 and a three-person family total income within $27,360 to $54,650. Four-person family incomes should be $30,360 to $60,700, five-person family incomes between $32,800 and $65,600, and six-person family incomes between $35,240 and $70,450.

Applicants also agree to help with the construction of homes, with 250 hours of sweat equity per adult. Homeowners also will take part in a 16-month program designed to teach them how to be successful homeowners. Approved applicants will receive a nonprofit, zero-interest mortgage.

“This is not a giveaway program,” Habitat for Humanity executive director Joyce McCullough. “Our families pay a monthly mortgage designed to fit within 30 to 35 percent of their family income, as well as homeowners insurance, homeowners’ dues and property taxes.”

All six meetings will be held in English and Spanish:

» Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m., Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara

» Wednesday, April 18 at 6 p.m., Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara

» Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St. in Santa Barbara

» Friday, April 20 at 6 p.m., auditorium of the Main Family Resource Center, 5201 Eighth St. in Carpinteria

» Saturday, April 21 at 9 a.m., Isla Vista Teen Center, 889 Camino del Sur in Isla Vista

» Monday, April 23 at 6 p.m., St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

