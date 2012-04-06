County Closing Isla Vista Beaches Saturday to Block Floatopia

Officials will cut off public access in an effort to prevent a recurrence of 2009's destructive beach party

All Isla Vista beaches will be closed Saturday to prevent another all-day beach party like the “Floatopia” of 2009, Santa Barbara County announced this week.

Permits are never issued for Floatopia, so the county closes the beaches to public access in an effort to “protect public health and safety and to protect the beach from excessive waste and litter.”

The event started as a few hundred locals having a beach day complete with inflatable rafts and a few drinks, but when thousands showed up in 2009, authorities got fed up.

The beaches and water were left in bad shape — with trash and human waste everywhere — and it cost the county $20,000 to clean up.

The Sheriff’s Department, which will enforce the restricted public access this weekend, cited dozens of people for alcohol-related crimes, made 13 arrests and took 33 people to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, heat exposure and cuts.

For the last two Aprils, the county has prohibited public beach access on whichever day Floatopia is planned, causing fewer partygoers and a change of venue to Del Playa Avenue for “Streetopia.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.