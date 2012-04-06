Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:23 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Larry Crandell Gets a Naming Opportunity All His Own at New Nonprofit Center

On his 89th birthday, Hutton Parker Foundation honors 'Mr. Santa Barbara' for his decades supporting local causes

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 6, 2012 | 2:11 a.m.

Larry Crandell celebrated his 89th birthday Thursday with a much larger gift than usual: a building.

The Hutton Parker Foundation dedicated the three-story building it owns at 1528 Chapala St. as the Larry Crandell Nonprofit Center — not that anyone could forget how much he has done for the local nonprofit community.

“Mr. Santa Barbara” has been an emcee for decades, helping to raise millions of dollars for local causes, and, as foundation president Tom Parker said to Crandell, “No one is better at giving away our grant money than you.”

Hundreds of Santa Barbara’s civic, business and nonprofit leaders packed the building, which was also an open house for the more than a dozen nonprofit organizations that call it home. Among the tenants are the Dream Foundation, Just Communities-Santa Barbara, Center for Successful Aging and the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Those who attended the dedication — including almost all of Crandell’s children and grandchildren — cheered as the new sign was unveiled.

As comfortable in the spotlight as her grandfather, one of Larry Crandell's granddaughters leads the crowd in a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday.'
As comfortable in the spotlight as her grandfather, one of Larry Crandell’s granddaughters leads the crowd in a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.” (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

A man worthy of much praise but dead-set against hearing it, Crandell jokingly told Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Mike Stoker, representing state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, to move it along as they thanked him for his years of service.

When the sign was revealed, Crandell peeked down at it and paused, saying he thought he would fake being speechless. While the ever-mirthful Crandell can’t resist a joke, he admitted in a moment of sincerity that the dedication was an important moment in his life, and he thanked the Hutton Parker Foundation and Parker himself, one of his closest friends, for the honor.

Click here for more information on the Hutton Parker Foundation.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 