Larry Crandell Gets a Naming Opportunity All His Own at New Nonprofit Center

On his 89th birthday, Hutton Parker Foundation honors 'Mr. Santa Barbara' for his decades supporting local causes

Larry Crandell celebrated his 89th birthday Thursday with a much larger gift than usual: a building.

The Hutton Parker Foundation dedicated the three-story building it owns at 1528 Chapala St. as the Larry Crandell Nonprofit Center — not that anyone could forget how much he has done for the local nonprofit community.

“Mr. Santa Barbara” has been an emcee for decades, helping to raise millions of dollars for local causes, and, as foundation president Tom Parker said to Crandell, “No one is better at giving away our grant money than you.”

Hundreds of Santa Barbara’s civic, business and nonprofit leaders packed the building, which was also an open house for the more than a dozen nonprofit organizations that call it home. Among the tenants are the Dream Foundation, Just Communities-Santa Barbara, Center for Successful Aging and the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Those who attended the dedication — including almost all of Crandell’s children and grandchildren — cheered as the new sign was unveiled.

A man worthy of much praise but dead-set against hearing it, Crandell jokingly told Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Mike Stoker, representing state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, to move it along as they thanked him for his years of service.

When the sign was revealed, Crandell peeked down at it and paused, saying he thought he would fake being speechless. While the ever-mirthful Crandell can’t resist a joke, he admitted in a moment of sincerity that the dedication was an important moment in his life, and he thanked the Hutton Parker Foundation and Parker himself, one of his closest friends, for the honor.

Click here for more information on the Hutton Parker Foundation.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.