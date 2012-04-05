Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:35 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Gets Lengthy Prison Term for Molesting 8-Year-Old

Daniel Cruz was sentenced after entering into a plea agreement with Santa Barbara County prosecutors

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 5, 2012 | 10:31 p.m.

A Lompoc man has been ordered to state prison for 15 years to life for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl last November, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Daniel Cruz, 41, was sentenced earlier this week by Superior Court Judge James Iwasko in Lompoc.

In an agreement with prosecutors in late February, Cruz pleaded no contest to a charge of felony oral copulation or sexual penetration of a child under 10 years of age, according to Deputy District Attorney Brooke Gerard. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated the same for sentencing purposes.

The child, who lives in Lompoc, was identified in court only as Jane Doe because of her age and the nature of the crime.

At sentencing, the girl’s Spanish-speaking mother addressed Cruz through a translator and explained how her daughter is now scared of people, cannot concentrate in school and gets angry easily, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

“You destroyed her childhood and her innocence,” the girl’s mother said in court, according to Dudley. “I want that inside prison you start to believe in God to see if he at least forgives you, because mine and my daughter’s forgiveness you will never have.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 