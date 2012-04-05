Santa Maria Man Arrested on Molestation Charges

A 56-year-old Santa Maria man was jailed Thursday for allegedly molesting a young acquaintance over a long period of time, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Edward P. Conway turned himself in to police Thursday, Sgt. Terry Flaa said.

The arrest came after the alleged victim reported being sexually abused by Conway over an extended period, when the victim was both under and over age 14.

The victim, whose name and gender are being withheld by police due to the nature of the charges, was known to the suspect, police said.

Conway was arrested on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $250,000.

