Suspect Identified in Rooftop Burglaries in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old Carpinteria man identified as a suspect in a string of rooftop burglaries at several businesses in the city.

Robert Thornton faces charges after three break-ins at Casitas Plaza between midnight and 2 a.m. March 13.

In each case, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars, the burglar gained access through the roof of each business and stole several items.

Anyone with information about Thornton’s whereabouts or the thefts is asked to call detectives at 805.568.3399 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

The accompanying photo of Thornton was supplied by the Sheriff’s Department from an unrelated incident in July 2011.

Thornton is described as white, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been known to grow a bushy mustache, but he is believed to have shaved off the mustache after the burglaries in March.

