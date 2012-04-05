Tim Minchin Bringing One-Man Musical Comedy Show to Lobero

Feisty funny man will perform at 8 p.m. next Wednesday

Tim Minchin may be Australia’s answer to the farcical cult documentary Spinal Tap.

The one-man band, whose shows drip with wild sarcastic wit, wowed the crowds at the biggest musical festival in the country, Bonnaroo, last summer. Appearing with headliner Lewis Black, Minchin had comedy fans waiting for hours in the hot sun to enter the multiple capacity shows in the comedy tent.

The feisty funny man will bring his musical cabaret show to Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. next Wednesday, April 11. Tickets are $29.

