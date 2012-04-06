UCSB Talk to Delve Into Science of Surfing

Peter Neushul will discuss 'Surf's Up! But Where and How High?' on April 15

Catching the best waves requires more than just checking the tide calendar, grabbing a board and heading down to the surf. With today’s technology, it has become a matter of wave prediction data and animated video about key surf spots published in real time on surfing websites.

In a talk titled “Surf’s Up! But Where and How High?” Peter Neushul, a faculty member in UC Santa Barbara’s History of Science program, will discuss the science of wave prediction and finding the best surf in any given area.

Sponsored by the UCSB History Associates, Neushul’s talk will begin at noon Sunday, April 15 at Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The cost is $20 for History Associates members and $23 for all others.

Reservations can be made by calling 805.893.4388 or by sending a check made payable to the UCSB History Associates to the Department of History, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Neushul completed his Ph.D. in history at UCSB in 1993. His research interests include the military industrial complex, the history of American technology, and mariculture. With colleague Peter Westwick, he has co-taught the department’s popular class on the history of surfing.

The History of Science program is a field of study within UCSB’s history department, and includes technology, the environment and medicine.