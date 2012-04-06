Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:27 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Talk to Delve Into Science of Surfing

Peter Neushul will discuss 'Surf's Up! But Where and How High?' on April 15

By UCSB | April 6, 2012 | 12:23 a.m.

Catching the best waves requires more than just checking the tide calendar, grabbing a board and heading down to the surf. With today’s technology, it has become a matter of wave prediction data and animated video about key surf spots published in real time on surfing websites.

In a talk titled “Surf’s Up! But Where and How High?” Peter Neushul, a faculty member in UC Santa Barbara’s History of Science program, will discuss the science of wave prediction and finding the best surf in any given area.

Sponsored by the UCSB History Associates, Neushul’s talk will begin at noon Sunday, April 15 at Moby Dick Restaurant on Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The cost is $20 for History Associates members and $23 for all others.

Reservations can be made by calling 805.893.4388 or by sending a check made payable to the UCSB History Associates to the Department of History, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106.

Neushul completed his Ph.D. in history at UCSB in 1993. His research interests include the military industrial complex, the history of American technology, and mariculture. With colleague Peter Westwick, he has co-taught the department’s popular class on the history of surfing.

The History of Science program is a field of study within UCSB’s history department, and includes technology, the environment and medicine.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 