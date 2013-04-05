Air Quality Watch in Effect for Northern County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Thursday issued an air quality watch for Northern Santa Barbara County.

The advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday morning.

High winds are forecast that could produce elevated particle levels and poor air quality in some areas, especially the Santa Maria area. Strong winds are anticipated to occur in the afternoon and evening on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Similar wind patterns have resulted in levels exceeding the state standard for particulate matter less than 10 microns in diameter (PM10) at district air monitoring stations.

If you are in an area where there are high levels of dust in the air, be cautious and use common sense to protect your family’s health. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health-care provider.

Click here for more information, and for recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.

An air quality watch is issued when there is potential for poor air quality in some areas of the county.

— Carly Wilburton is an air quality specialist for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.