CALM Hosting Open Houses, Lectures and Silent Auction for Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) invites the public to join it in a community-wide effort to raise a collective voice against child abuse, and pledge support to its “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign.

To help educate the communities they serve in the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria regions, CALM is proud to host several events that are open to the public, including open houses, family and parenting lectures, and its second annual “I Will Not Be Silent” Silent Gala & Auction in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month. CALM invites the public to attend these events and join the effort to build a community of responsibility.

Santa Barbara

» Wednesday, April 10 — Open House Reception at CALM’s Santa Barbara offices, 5 to 7 p.m. Brief program begins at 5:30 p.m. with a proclamation from Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, as well as recognition from the Goleta City Council and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s office. Meet the staff, tour the offices and learn more about CALM’s services in Santa Barbara.

» Tuesday, April 16 — CALM Community Lecture “Building Resiliency in Your Child,” Crane Country Day School (Barbakow Family Theater), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Ryan Smith, a clinical psychologist and training coordinator at CALM, will discuss research behind resiliency in children and techniques to help children learn to copy with adversity. Child care will be provided.

Santa Maria

» Thursday, April 11 — Open House Reception at CALM’s Santa Maria office, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brief program begins at 11:30 a.m. with a proclamation presented by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino. Meet the staff, tour the therapy rooms and learn more about CALM’s services in Santa Maria.

» Saturday, April 13 — Children’s Resource and Referral Center Conference, Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CALM will present “Positive Parenting” as well as a workshop on “Understanding Postpartum Depression” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This free event is open to the community, and will be of particular interest to early care and education professionals.

Online

» April 15-30 — Silent Online Auction, in the comfort of your own home! Local and national items available, including a vacation to Hawaii, Red Sox tickets at Fenway Stadium, golfing at La Cumbre Country Club, and a “stay-cation” at the Circle Bar B Ranch. Funds raised will go directly to the critical programs and services that prevent, assess, and treat child abuse. Click here to visit CALM’s website for more details.

There are many ways to get involved with CALM. Come in for a visit at either the Santa Barbara or Santa Maria offices, donate to CALM’s efforts, and raise your voice against child abuse. Unfortunately, child abuse does happen every day, in many forms — violence, sexual, neglect — and it continues to go unreported. CALM will continue to fight against child abuse for as long as it takes. Pledge your support today, raise your voice and join CALM’s “I Will Not Be Silent” campaign.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. It continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs. CALM offers children, families and adults a safe, nonjudgmental, caring and strength-based environment to heal and increase family well-being.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.