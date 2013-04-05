Corps Awards Contract for Bradley Canyon Levee Project in Santa Maria

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District has awarded a $6,748,165 contract to John Madonna Construction Co. Inc., a San Luis Obispo-based small business, for levee improvement work within Santa Maria.

“Through the successful collaboration with elected officials, the Santa Barbara County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, and the City of Santa Maria, we are proud to deliver the final piece that will provide Santa Maria with the authorized level of flood risk reduction,” Los Angeles District Project Manager Tawny Tran said.

The contractor will strengthen a 3,700-foot section of the Bradley Canyon Levee, starting at the end of the completed Reach 3 along the levee to the Bradley Confluence.

“The corps and our partners are actively working to strengthen levees and reduce the risk of flooding to those who live and work behind them,” said Col. Mark Toy, commander of the Los Angeles District.

“Completion of this phase of the Santa Maria River Levee Rehabilitation is a significant milestone, and will provide for comprehensive flood protection for the people of Santa Maria and save the citizens tens of millions of dollars annually in flood insurance costs,” Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino said.

Overall, the levee will be strengthened by two methods: installing a steel combi-wall and constructing a soil concrete revetment. The new combi-wall will connect to an existing combi-wall and will be installed at the crest of the Bradley Canyon Levee along a 1,000-foot section. The combi-wall consists of wide flange beams and sheet piles. Combi-wall is a system that alternates between a wide flange beam and sheet pile.

The project is expected to be completed by winter 2013.

“This final phase of the levee improvements has been a long time coming,” Santa Barbara County Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “This final phase will close the gap and offer the needed protection to the City of Santa Maria and the rest of the valley.”

