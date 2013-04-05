Jeff Moehlis: Feeling the Spirit with Bobby McFerrin

When vocal magician Bobby McFerrin solicited questions from the audience at the beginning of his encore at the Granada Theatre on Tuesday night, one person yelled out, “Who is your favorite musician?”

Without hesitation, McFerrin said it was his father, Robert McFerrin, the first African-American to sign a contract with the Metropolitan Opera Company, and also a noted interpreter of African-American spirituals.

The program at the Granada included a number of spirituals, including some of the same ones that his father recorded more than 50 years ago. However, here they were filtered through the younger McFerrin’s jazz leanings and improvisational sensibilities to give fresh perspectives on songs that are by now part of our collective DNA. Many of these songs will be included on his soon-to-be-released album spirityouall.

A couple of highlights on the spiritual side were a swinging version of “Joshua,” as in “Joshua fought the battle of Jericho,” and “Whole World,” as in “He’s got the whole world in His hands.” For the latter, McFerrin improvised phrases that the audience tried to mimic, finishing with an amusing one for which he pretended to have no sense of rhythm.

Some originals from the forthcoming album were also on the program, such as “Woe,” which had McFerrin egging on a few band members to sing a phrase (with the bass player amusingly steering clear), and the bluesy “25:15” in which a guy from the audience and later the UCSB all-female a cappella singing group Vocal Motion took turns with the phrase “Release my feet from the snare.” Vocal Motion then stayed on stage to do a medley of “My Lovin’/Whatta Man.”

McFerrin was clearly willing to share some of the vocal spotlight during the show, but there was no doubt that he was the master, and indeed one of the greatest vocal stylists that ever there was.

Perhaps most impressive was his solo performance of “Sweet Home Chicago,” for which he rapidly jumped between singing words and instrumental parts, deftly implying much more than one voice could produce.

In one of many playful moments, McFerrin claimed that the band could play any song every written, and the crowd eagerly called out suggestions, starting with “Wooly Bully” and including “Beast of Burden,” with McFerrin getting in some moves like Mick Jagger. In this part of the program, he also did an amusing version of his hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” with that song’s lyrics set to the tune of “House of the Rising Sun.”

The main set closed with the hoedown “Rest/Yes Indeed,” and the encore was a rousing take on “Since I’ve Laid My Burden Down,” during which a woman from the audience teamed up with McFerrin in a Gospel-style duet.

McFerrin has a mind-blowing vocal range, both mechanically and stylistically, making the show a truly magical and, yep, spiritual experience.

Setlist

Every Time I Feel the Spirit

Swing Low

Joshua

Fix Me Jesus

Woe

Feline

Whole World

Sweet Home Chicago

I Want You So Bad Jesus

solo improv

25:15

My Lovin’/Whatta Man (performed by Vocal Motion)

I Shall Be Released

Just a Thrill (the reviewer’s best guess of the song’s name)

Blues in B Flat

Audience requests

Gracious

Rest/Yes Indeed

Encore

Since I’ve Laid My Burden Down

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UCSB. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.