Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Laurel Abbott: Decrease in ‘Shadow Inventory’ a Bright Spot in Housing Market

By Laurel Abbott | April 5, 2013 | 8:32 p.m.

According to CoreLogic, a nationwide residential property analytics and information provider, “shadow inventory” is down 28 percent from the height in January 2010.

“Shadow inventory” is made up of the seriously delinquent mortgages that are in or starting in the foreclosure process as well as properties now owned by banks (REOs). This rather frightening term has been the fear factor in our housing recovery.

Many experts were predicting a tidal wave of foreclosures that could derail values and send us back into an unhealthy real estate environment. Reports such as the one from CoreLogic give us hope that a tsunami is not on the way.

“The shadow inventory is declining steadily as properties continue to move through the distressed pipeline,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist for CoreLogic. “States like California, Arizona and Colorado are experiencing significant declines year over year in the stock of serious delinquencies, a positive sign for further improvement of the shadow inventory.”

In addition, local loan broker and Popular Economics publisher Harlan Green highlighted in his article last week another positive indicator: The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that delinquency rates — loans that are at least one payment past due but not in foreclosure — are at the lowest levels since 2008.

The severe lack of inventory has us all hoping for some sort of tidal event in which homes are coming to market so we have something to sell all these ready, willing and able buyers. Where are the houses going to come from? I read one article on Yahoo! Real Estate that predicted a wave of baby-boomer sell-offs in the coming years as the boomers age out of their traditional homes and downsize or go to retirement locales.

We can’t count on the boomers to give up their houses in Santa Barbara. Where else would someone want to retire? We’ll most likely have a high rate of boomers “aging in place.” Mark Schniepp highlighted in his economic review last year that the number of Santa Barbarans who move to “heaven” yearly is only at 11 percent, dramatically lower than the nationwide average.

All good things, don’t get me wrong, but these are traditional inventory streams that we can’t count on. I’m going to look into who’s building. Stay tuned ...

Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 