Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:55 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Cate’s Christian Lowe Attends National Youth Leaders Conference

High school junior participates in Model Congress and White House and Supreme Court role-playing

By Don Orth | April 6, 2009 | 2:53 p.m.

Christian Lowe, a Cate School junior from Santa Barbara, recently attended the National Young Leaders Conference in Washington. The week-long conference gave him the opportunity to explore the three branches of government and deepen his understanding of current issues.

Christian Lowe
Christian Lowe

On the first full day of the conference, Lowe participated in a role-play simulation, and took on the role of a real-life adviser to the president in a fictional administration. He had the opportunity to advise this president during a fictional international conflict. That afternoon, the group visited the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The next day, Lowe and his peers traveled to the Capitol and sat in the actual chairs used by lawmakers while listening to an opening address delivered from the floor of the House of Representatives. He then met with representatives, senators and staffers who provided a glimpse of life on Capitol Hill. That evening, the young scholars participated in a simulation of the role of the U.S. Supreme Court. Each student played the role of justices, attorneys, petitioners and respondents as they debated constitutional rights based off the real-life case of Arizona v. Johnson.

Lowe also had the opportunity to participate in a panel discussion with the media. The panel represented various news media sources and engaged in a question and answer session with the young scholars. Following the panel, they students attended town hall discussions on the future of energy and immigrations laws.

On the final day of the conference, Lowe and his peers took part in the Model Congress simulation. After a morning of intense debate, negotiation and lobbying, Lowe voted on each of several amendments. After all the hard work of the Model Congress, he enjoyed an afternoon of culture and history at the Jefferson Memorial and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial as well as a night of fun at a farewell dinner dance.

Lowe is the son of Pauline and Marc Lowe of Santa Barbara.

Don Orth is communications director at Cate School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 