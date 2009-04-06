Cate Senior Earns National Recognition for Science Research

Gabriela Hempfling, a Cate School senior from Ventura, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship for her semifinalist standing in the Young Epidemiology Scholars (YES) Competition, one of the nation’s most prestigious and influential high school science competitions.
Each year, 120 high school students are awarded scholarships for their research projects that examine questions about the health problems affecting groups of people today. Students submit original research projects using the methods that epidemiologists utilize to discover ways to improve public health. The competition is sponsored by the College Board and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Don Orth is communications director at Cate School.