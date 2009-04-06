givezooks! Holding Free Nonprofit Fundraising Seminar in Camarillo

Are you looking for new and innovative ideas to increase your 2009 online fundraising? Social fundraising offers a cost-effective approach to increase your donor base, engage your volunteers and board members, improve yields, and reach your fundraising objectives. givezooks!, a Web-based social fundraising service for nonprofit organizations, is holding a free seminar to explain how social networking tools can be integrated into your development plans and how givezooks! online fundraising services can help.

The free forum, with special guest speakers, will be held 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, 1317 Del Norte Road, Suite 150, Camarillo. There is no charge but space is limited.

To RSVP, call Lori Willis at 805.284.0023 or e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here for more information on givezooks!

Loris Willis is community development director at givezooks!