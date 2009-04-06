Teenage Surfer Dies 4 Days after Being Found Unconscious at Sands Beach

Dos Pueblos High student Lindsay Rose was discovered face down in the water Wednesday afternoon

Lindsay Rose, a 15-year-old surfer who was found unconscious in the water at Sands Beach last week, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Dos Pueblos High freshman was discovered by other surfers face down in the water around 5:15 p.m. April 1 at Sands Beach near Devereux Slough. Paramedics were called to the scene and performed CPR and defibrillation, according to eyewitness accounts.

She was transported to Cottage Hospital where she was reportedly breathing on her own. Doctors put her in a drug-induced coma to help her recuperate, but she died Sunday morning.

The daughter of Linda and Don Rose of Goleta, Lindsay was a standout softball player, was a member of the Dos Pueblos surf team and was a student in the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

In lieu of flowers, the Rose family has asked that donations be made in Lindsay’s name to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation. Click here to make a donation.

