Friday, June 15 , 2018, 11:00 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Teenage Surfer Dies 4 Days after Being Found Unconscious at Sands Beach

Dos Pueblos High student Lindsay Rose was discovered face down in the water Wednesday afternoon

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | April 6, 2009 | 11:34 a.m.

Lindsay Rose, a 15-year-old surfer who was found unconscious in the water at Sands Beach last week, died Sunday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Dos Pueblos High freshman was discovered by other surfers face down in the water around 5:15 p.m. April 1 at Sands Beach near Devereux Slough. Paramedics were called to the scene and performed CPR and defibrillation, according to eyewitness accounts.

She was transported to Cottage Hospital where she was reportedly breathing on her own. Doctors put her in a drug-induced coma to help her recuperate, but she died Sunday morning.

The daughter of Linda and Don Rose of Goleta, Lindsay was a standout softball player, was a member of the Dos Pueblos surf team and was a student in the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

In lieu of flowers, the Rose family has asked that donations be made in Lindsay’s name to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation. Click here to make a donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 