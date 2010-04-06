Cox Scholarship Contest Open to High School Seniors

Cox Communications-Santa Barbara is rewarding youth volunteerism by offering high school seniors the chance to win a college scholarship.
One applicant from each school in the Santa Barbara service area will be awarded a $500 scholarship, subject to his or her contributions to the community, academic standing and quality of application essays.
To qualify, graduating high school seniors must:
» Earn a minimum, cumulative GPA of 2.5 (transcripts required).
» Plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical school.
» Present a letter of recommendation from a representative of a nonprofit organization, mentor or teacher.
» Complete the online release form.
» Submit two essays demonstrating volunteer service in the community.
The application deadline is April 16. Click here for complete submission guidelines and essay prompts.
