Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Front Country Trails Volunteer Project Set for Saturday

Debris, brush and invasive plants will be cleared along the fire-damaged Cold Springs Trail

By Andrew Madsen | April 6, 2010 | 4:05 p.m.

A Front Country Trails project led by the U.S. Forest Service involving the city and county of Santa Barbara and various trail volunteer groups including the Santa Barbara Trails Council and Santa Barbara Mountain Trail Volunteers will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Constructing and upgrading trails is a tradition dating back to the 1930s and the era of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Since 1969, California has been offering opportunities for public land managers and trail users to work together improving hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails on public lands.

Saturday’s project will consist of clearing debris, cutting back brush and extracting invasive plants along the fire-damaged Tunnel and West Fork of the Cold Springs Trail.

Those interested in participating should meet at the Santa Barbara Mission parking lot at 9 a.m. to carpool to the Tunnel Trailhead. Volunteers are advised to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and a hat, and to bring gloves, sunscreen, a water bottle and a light lunch.

After completion of the trails work, meals consisting of chicken, steak, rice and beans will be provided courtesy of the Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch. A drawing for small hiking accessories also will be held.

For more information, contact Front Country Trails coordinator Rebecca Mordini at 805.698.5455 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Andrew Madsen represents the Los Padres National Forest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 