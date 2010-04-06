Get Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Tickets Now and Save

The 21st annual Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is right around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your family fair fun — and there’s no better way to have a good time than to do it at a discounted price.

This year’s event, themed “Sweet Home Santa Barbara,” will be held April 28 through May 2.

There are many ways to enjoy all of the fun of the fair and save money on admission and carnival wristbands. Purchase tickets online (click here) or at the Earl Warren Showgrounds administration office, 3400 Calle Real, on or before April 27 and save $2 off adult admission, $1 off child admission (ages 6 to 12) and $5 off carnival wristbands.

For those sweet-‘n’-low prices, enjoy entertainment, exhibits, food, animals, carnival rides, games and fun.

To sweeten the deal, save your ticket stub and get free admission to the Ventura County Fair Aug. 4-15. Just present your Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ticket stub at the gate.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, click here or call 805.687.0766.

— James Lockwood represents the Earl Warren Showgrounds.