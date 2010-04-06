Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:43 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Get Santa Barbara Fair & Expo Tickets Now and Save

Receive a discount on admission and carnival wristbands through April 27

By James Lockwood | April 6, 2010 | 7:18 p.m.

The 21st annual Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is right around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your family fair fun — and there’s no better way to have a good time than to do it at a discounted price.

This year’s event, themed “Sweet Home Santa Barbara,” will be held April 28 through May 2.

There are many ways to enjoy all of the fun of the fair and save money on admission and carnival wristbands. Purchase tickets online (click here) or at the Earl Warren Showgrounds administration office, 3400 Calle Real, on or before April 27 and save $2 off adult admission, $1 off child admission (ages 6 to 12) and $5 off carnival wristbands.

For those sweet-‘n’-low prices, enjoy entertainment, exhibits, food, animals, carnival rides, games and fun.

To sweeten the deal, save your ticket stub and get free admission to the Ventura County Fair Aug. 4-15. Just present your Santa Barbara Fair & Expo ticket stub at the gate.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo, click here or call 805.687.0766.

— James Lockwood represents the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 