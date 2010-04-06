Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Police Stepping Up Seat-Belt Enforcement

Officers will be out in force on Thursday and April 23, with teen drivers of particular focus

By Drew Sugars | April 6, 2010 | 12:31 p.m.

The Goleta Police Department will be out in force Thursday and April 23, searching for unbelted drivers and passengers and enforcing California’s seat-belt laws as part of a yearlong Click It or Ticket campaign.

The state’s seat-belt use rate in 2009 was 95.2 percent, which still leaves more than a million Californians vulnerable. Through enforcement and awareness, fewer lives will be lost. 2008 collision data show that more than 1,389 people in passenger vehicles died in crashes while unbelted. About half of those lives could have been saved if they had been wearing seat belts.

“Seat belts save lives, and law enforcement will stop and cite those driving or riding without seat belts in vehicles this week,” Police Chief Phil Willis said. “Officers will not give a pass on this critically important safety requirement, so please buckle up and protect your passengers by ensuring they fasten their seat belts or use the proper child restraint system.”

Goleta police officers will be out at all hours during the campaign. Teens will be a particular focus of officers, as their usage rate lags behind adults, yet they are disproportionately involved in more crashes. Proper restraints can increase chances of surviving a serious crash by 50 percent.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 