Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Hospice Exhibit Depicts Personal Journey with Parkinson’s

An open house will be held Friday to view Dr. Daniel Joseph's artwork, on display through June

By Daniella Elghanayan | April 6, 2010 | 6:00 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is once again providing the walls of its spacious Leigh Block Room as an art gallery space. Dr. Daniel Joseph, a local artist who is living with Parkinson’s disease, is the second to display his work in the space.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will host an open house in the Leigh Block Room for guests to experience Joseph’s inspirational solo exhibit, “Painting a Path Through the Parkinson’s Jungle,” from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

“Painting a Path Through the Parkinson’s Jungle” beautifully depicts Joseph’s personal journey through periods of frustration, anger, reflection, and to a place of peace and creativity. He uses oils, charcoal and pastels to depict a wide spectrum of subject matter, from still life to dramatic portraits and landscapes.

Joseph was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly before retiring from his medical practice.

“Where once I held lives in my hands, I now had trouble holding a glass without fear of dropping it,” he said. “I felt deprived of my dignity and my independence.”

While struggling to make his way through the jungle of medications and frustrating symptoms, Joseph developed a new outlook on his illness soon after a friend suggested he begin to paint with her.

“My art became a meditation, and my studio a sanctuary where the tremors stopped, my mind quieted and I learned to see as I had never done before,” he said.

It wasn’t long before painting became part of his new daily routine.

“My illness had something to teach me, and the words ‘Change, Acceptance and Patience’ became my new mantra,” Joseph said. “I had moved onto a new path — a path of hope. Art has given me a new and hopeful appreciation of life.”

Joseph will donate a portion of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Wine sponsored by Alma Rosa Winery, refreshments and cheese will be provided at the open house. Joseph’s exhibition will remain up through the end of June.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 