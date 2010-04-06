Hospice Exhibit Depicts Personal Journey with Parkinson’s

An open house will be held Friday to view Dr. Daniel Joseph's artwork, on display through June

Hospice of Santa Barbara is once again providing the walls of its spacious Leigh Block Room as an art gallery space. Dr. Daniel Joseph, a local artist who is living with Parkinson’s disease, is the second to display his work in the space.

Hospice of Santa Barbara will host an open house in the Leigh Block Room for guests to experience Joseph’s inspirational solo exhibit, “Painting a Path Through the Parkinson’s Jungle,” from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

“Painting a Path Through the Parkinson’s Jungle” beautifully depicts Joseph’s personal journey through periods of frustration, anger, reflection, and to a place of peace and creativity. He uses oils, charcoal and pastels to depict a wide spectrum of subject matter, from still life to dramatic portraits and landscapes.

Joseph was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly before retiring from his medical practice.

“Where once I held lives in my hands, I now had trouble holding a glass without fear of dropping it,” he said. “I felt deprived of my dignity and my independence.”

While struggling to make his way through the jungle of medications and frustrating symptoms, Joseph developed a new outlook on his illness soon after a friend suggested he begin to paint with her.

“My art became a meditation, and my studio a sanctuary where the tremors stopped, my mind quieted and I learned to see as I had never done before,” he said.

It wasn’t long before painting became part of his new daily routine.

“My illness had something to teach me, and the words ‘Change, Acceptance and Patience’ became my new mantra,” Joseph said. “I had moved onto a new path — a path of hope. Art has given me a new and hopeful appreciation of life.”

Joseph will donate a portion of the proceeds from his art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. Wine sponsored by Alma Rosa Winery, refreshments and cheese will be provided at the open house. Joseph’s exhibition will remain up through the end of June.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.