Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Appoints New Manager of Montecito Branch

Laura Corsello has 18 years of industry experience

By Elizabeth Saghi | April 6, 2010 | 8:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed Vice President Laura Corsello as manager of the bank’s branch on East Valley Road in Montecito.

Laura Corsello
Laura Corsello

Corsello, an 18-year banking veteran, has provided diverse financial solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of retail banking.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 2005, she worked at Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

“Following extensive cross-training in our marketing department, Laura possesses extensive knowledge of our entire organization,” said Christine DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager for SBB&T’s Santa Barbara and Ventura County branch offices. “An experienced branch manager, she combines a high level of banking expertise with the personal service that our clients find so valuable. We are fortunate to have a person of Laura’s caliber at the bank.”

Corsello lives in Ventura with her husband and four children. She is actively involved in church and youth sports activities as well as community outreach programs focused on helping the homeless population. Corsello is also a wish-granter with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 30 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank, N.A.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 