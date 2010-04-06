Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Appoints New Manager of Montecito Branch

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed Vice President Laura Corsello as manager of the bank’s branch on East Valley Road in Montecito.

Corsello, an 18-year banking veteran, has provided diverse financial solutions, unparalleled service and dedicated leadership in all aspects of retail banking.

Before joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 2005, she worked at Bank of America and Wells Fargo Bank.

“Following extensive cross-training in our marketing department, Laura possesses extensive knowledge of our entire organization,” said Christine DeVries, senior vice president and regional manager for SBB&T’s Santa Barbara and Ventura County branch offices. “An experienced branch manager, she combines a high level of banking expertise with the personal service that our clients find so valuable. We are fortunate to have a person of Laura’s caliber at the bank.”

Corsello lives in Ventura with her husband and four children. She is actively involved in church and youth sports activities as well as community outreach programs focused on helping the homeless population. Corsello is also a wish-granter with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 30 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank, N.A.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.