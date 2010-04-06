Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Killed in Traffic Collision

Police are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed the crash

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | April 6, 2010 | 12:45 p.m.

A Santa Maria man died Monday evening after a traffic collision at the intersection of College and Bradley in Santa Maria.

Police say 20-year-old Eric Heras of Santa Maria was traveling northbound on College about 6:30 p.m. in a 1992 BMW, approaching the intersection with Bradley. Raymundo Macias, 71, also of Santa Maria, was stopped in a 2006 Infinity on Bradley, attempting a left turn onto College.

Officers say Macias then pulled out into the intersection directly into the path of Heras, who struck the driver’s side door, launching Macias’ vehicle onto the front law of Fire Station No. 4.

Fire personnel heard the collision and provided medical attention.

Heras was transported to Marian Medical Center with a complaint of pain to chest and neck. Macias was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Traffic Unit at 805.928.3781 x28.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

