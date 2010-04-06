Telefund Inc. of Santa Barbara Hiring Fundraisers

The signing of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 on March 23 and March 30 was a historic victory for all Americans — families, seniors, workers and small businesses. Americans now have the security of knowing that they will not have to watch the American dream slip away if they get sick or are in an accident.

Telefund Inc. in downtown Santa Barbara has been raising money for the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to help get the bill passed. Telefund calls on behalf of many progressive groups working for change for the environment, human rights and equality.

— Andrew Bott is an assistant director for Telefund Inc.