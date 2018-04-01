Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Local Home Sales Still Looking Up

Buyers and sellers alike are taking advantage of market conditions

By Elaine Abercrombie | April 6, 2011 | 3:32 p.m.

Sales were up 44 percent with 70 sales in February, and in March there were 105 sales for the area between Carpinteria to Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

The market velocity for the existing, approximately 580 properties not in escrow leaves us with a four-month-plus supply of homes from which to choose. This is a trend toward tighter inventory for the area, having one seller to four buyers.

Having historic low interest rates definitely assists with financing options on most of these purchases, while other transactions are financed with all-cash or seller financing. If you thought our market was slow, the facts prove differently.

Most sellers realize the advantage of today’s market, with low interest rates for buyers an advantage to helping them into a property that fits their needs now rather than waiting for the market to come back. By acting now, they’re making good long-term decisions and locking in a low monthly payment for their financial future and getting into a home that actually suits their needs and taking advantage of the historic low rates today.

Buyers, on the other hand, can buy more house today than when interest rates go up and prices go down. When a buyer qualifies for a $550,000 purchase today with 20 percent down, the loan amount would be $440,000, and at 5 percent over 30 years, that payment would be $2,362. When interest rates raise to 7 percent, the same house would cost an additional $565.33 more a month, every month for the next 30 years. Are you beginning to see an advantage today?

Sellers are successfully negotiating with buyers to sell their properties, and buyers are enjoying the low interest rates of today’s market and making excellent financial decisions for the long term.

Why not talk with your real estate professional today about all your options? You will never know what those options are unless you ask.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is past president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or at 805.450.0086.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 